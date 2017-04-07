Otto Porter's unassuming game lifting Wizards

With his Wizards down three to the Bulls and a five-second difference between the game clock and shot clock, Otto Porter guarded Tony Snell off the ball in the corner while Aaron Brooked dribbled near half-court. Porter watched Brooks, peaked back at Snell, watched Brooks, peaked back at Snell, watched Brooks, peaked back at Snell, watched Brooks, peaked back at - nothing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.