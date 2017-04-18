Nene's 28 lead Rockets past Thunder for 3-1 series lead

Houston center Nene , who scored 28 points on 12-for-12 shooting and had 10 rebounds, gets fired up with teammate Eric Gordon, who had 18 points, Sunday in Oklahoma City. Houston center Nene , who scored 28 points on 12-for-12 shooting and had 10 rebounds, gets fired up with teammate Eric Gordon, who had 18 points, Sunday in Oklahoma City.

