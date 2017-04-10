NBA: Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers
Six of 15 Jayhawks currently playing in the NBA have advanced to the postseason playoffs, which begin Saturday, April 15. There will be one first-round matchup featuring Jayhawks on both sides of the ball. Paul Pierce '98 and the Los Angeles Clippers will face Jeff Withey '13 of the Utah Jazz starting Saturday in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC