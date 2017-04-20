NBA capsules: Norm Powell scores 25 as Raptors beat Bucks 118-93 in Game 5 - Mon, 24 Apr 2017 PST

Norm Powell scored a career playoff-high 25 points, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists and the host Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-93 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday night. Serge Ibaka scored 19 points and DeMar DeRozan had 18 for the Raptors, who can advance to face defending champion Cleveland in the second round with a victory in Game 6 at Milwaukee on Thursday night.

