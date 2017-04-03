McLemore's big second half lifts King...

McLemore's big second half lifts Kings past Mavericks, 98-87

Ben McLemore scored 21 of his 22 points in the second half to lead six players in double figures, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-87 on Tuesday night. Limited to one free throw in the first half, McLemore scored 11 straight points to end the third quarter, then helped the Kings pull away in the fourth.

