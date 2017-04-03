Man charged with arson in Atlanta overpass fire

Three people described as transients were in custody Friday in connection with the fiery collapse of a major interstate highway bridge running through the heart of Atlanta , as officials said it would take months to fix the damage. I-85 fire suspect Basil Eleby is scheduled for his first court appearance at the Fulton County Jail Saturday morning around 11:00aET, according to Fulton County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs information Officer Tracy Flanagan.

