Locked on Hawks podcast: Wizards preview with Robby Kalland
The NBA Playoffs are big business and the 2017 edition could be pivotal for the Atlanta Hawks . On the eve of the team's opening round series against John Wall and the Washington Wizards, Robby Kalland of UPROXX Sports hops aboard for Episode 181 of the Locked on Hawks podcast.
