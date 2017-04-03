Klay Thompson credits Bay Area weathe...

Klay Thompson credits Bay Area weather for recent hot streak

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson passes the ball while being guarded by Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal in the second half of an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 2, 2017. less Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson passes the ball while being guarded by Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal in the second half of an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the ... more The 6-foot-7 Thompson has been tearing up the NBA during his team's 12-game winning streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC