Kim Kardashian's Marriage Lasted Longer Than Steve...

Her second marriage to Kris Humphries lasted six days longer than Bannon's service on the White House's top defense council Just 66 days after being appointed, Steve Bannon has stepped down from his position on the National Security Council after reportedly attending just one meeting held by the NSC Principals Committee, ending a tenure that has proven to be so short it was outlasted by Kim Kardashian's second marriage. Bannon can at least console himself with one fact: Michael Flynn resigned as Trump's National Security Adviser after less than a month in the position.

