James helps Cavs hold off Pacers, earn sweep into 2nd round

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and JR Smith celebrate in the closing seconds in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers Sunday in Indianapolis. Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James instructs teammates during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indianapolis.

