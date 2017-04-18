Indiana's 2017 #1 pick at #18

Watching the Pacers play Cleveland, thinking about how the Pacers window is likely closing with PG13 about to become an UFA in 2019, watching Larry Bird shaking his head, and contemplating the probability that they'll likely be out of the playoffs in the first round... I see two possible scenarios for Indy and 76ers. 76ers trade for PG13.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.