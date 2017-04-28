I have witnessed the death of the playbook. The killer is virtual reality.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Virtual reality smells like sweat. Or at least it did to me in the brief period I spent in that altered state, during which time I practiced sideline out of bounds plays with Washington Wizards rookies, shot some free throws with Ian Mahimni, and then wound up in Verizon Center tunnel huddling and holding hands with the entire squad just before the tip.

