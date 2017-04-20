How is Isaiah Thomas doing this?

The plane touched down just after 3 a.m. Sunday, its bleary-eyed passengers disembarking for a car ride that wouldn't get any of them home until after 4. How does Isaiah Thomas do it? It's a question asked often this postseason, as Thomas has fought through the overwhelming grief of losing his sister, Chyna, to submit a string of brilliant performances. How does Thomas do it? It's a question we ask again after Thomas, less than 24 hours after the tears poured down at Chyna's funeral, less than 10 after the private jet carrying Thomas, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge and assistant coach Jerome Allen touched down, had a 33-point, nine-assist effort in Boston's 123-111 Game 1 win over the Washington Wizards .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.