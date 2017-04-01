Buddy Hield tied a career high with 22 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point territory, and the Sacramento Kings got 66 points from their bench in a 123-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-117 win against Wolves Buddy Hield tied a career high with 22 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point territory, and the Sacramento Kings got 66 points from their bench in a 123-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nsmtoY Sacramento Kings' Darren Collison, left, eyes the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.