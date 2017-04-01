Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-1...

Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-117 win against Wolves

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Buddy Hield tied a career high with 22 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point territory, and the Sacramento Kings got 66 points from their bench in a 123-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento Kings' Darren Collison, left, eyes the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Chicago, IL

