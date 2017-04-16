Hawks' Paul Millsap: We were playing basketball, Wizards were 'playing MMA' Millsap wasn't exactly thrilled with the physicality of Game 1. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oNAamT A.J. Neuharth-Keusch and Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports take a look at the four postseason matchups in the East. Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap and Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris and forward Otto Porter Jr. fight for a loose ball during the second quarter in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.