Hawks even series with 111-101 victory over Wizards in Game 4
The atmosphere was tremendous in Philips Arena on Monday evening to the point that it was the liveliest crowd of the season in support of the Atlanta Hawks. While that was not singularly responsible for the victory, it certainly didn't hurt and the Hawks put together a strong effort in evening the series against the Washington Wizards with a 111-101 victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC