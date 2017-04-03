Hardaway Jr., Hawks stun champion Cavs 114-100

Atlanta Hawks' Malcolm Delaney drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Atlanta Hawks' Malcolm Delaney drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.