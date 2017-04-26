Gortat got away with moving screen on...

Gortat got away with moving screen on Wall's shot

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Gortat got away with moving screen on Wall's shot Well, that's not allowed. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/marcin-gortat-moving-screen-washington-wizards-atlanta-hawks-john-wall-game-5-nba The Washington Wizards won Wednesday's Game 5 over the Hawks , 103-99, thanks to 20 points and 14 assists from John Wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,843 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC