George makes the smart play, but with the wrong result; Cavs escape in Game 1
In the end, Paul George made the right play, the right basketball play, the play every player, even one as transcendent as Lebron James, will make. With the clock winding down under 10 seconds, and then nine and then eight, George saw the aggressive double team coming, J.R. Smith and then James, and he knew what he had to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC