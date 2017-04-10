ESPN's Rachel Nichols says NBA 'shoul...

ESPN's Rachel Nichols says NBA 'should be embarrassed' by teams...

The controversial practice of NBA teams resting key players during regular-season games took an ugly turn on Wednesday when several teams announced they were resting players in games that will decide the final two playoff spots. Up for grabs are the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference and three teams, the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls are still alive.

