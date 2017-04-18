Emma Meesseman and Kristi Toliver lead UMMC to third place finish in EuroLeague Women Final Four
Last weekend, UMMC Ekaterinburg hosted the 2017 FIBA EuroLeague Women Final Four where they had the opportunity to defend their 2016 championship. Unfortunately for Emma Meesseman and Kristi Toliver, they lost 70-61 last Friday against Fenerbahce of Turkey.
