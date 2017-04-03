During late playoff push, Pacers are playing with swagger and a sense of purpose

Let's not stitch any banners just yet for the Indiana Pacers, but this much is undeniable: They are playing now with swagger, not content to merely win but put on a show in the process. From Lance Stephenson high-stepping down the court like a child at recess to Paul George's emphatic flush to Jeff Teague's murderous, ankle-breaking crossover, the Pacers finally look like they're actually enjoying their chosen profession.

