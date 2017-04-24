Bird stuns Pacers, steps down as team...

Bird stuns Pacers, steps down as team president

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Larry Bird started the week by driving an IndyCar down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to stump for the NBA's All-Star weekend returning to Indiana. He ended it by stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Pacers, a stunningly abrupt decision that has become a hallmark of the NBA great's post-playing career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC