Angry Wizards have shot same `disrespectful' 3-pointers as Warriors

The Washington Wizards, who felt disrespected by JaVale McGee's late-game 3-point attempt in the final seconds of the Warriors' blowout win Sunday, apparently forgot they've shot three similar final-second shots recently in lopsided victories. Wizards players Brandon Jennings and Bradley Beal, as well as Washington coach Scott Brooks, were livid when McGee launched from distance to avoid a shot-clock violation with 6.9 seconds left in the Warriors' 139-115 win.

