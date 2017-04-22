After Game 3, Markieff Morris calls out the Hawksa Paul Millsap: a Hea s a crybabya
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris continues to make the first postseason series of his career a memorable one - mostly with his words. While many players might opt for cliched praise for opponents as to not needlessly stir the pot, Morris has grabbed the biggest spoon he could find and mixed personal animosity into this first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC