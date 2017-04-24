42 of the best from John Wall set up ...

42 of the best from John Wall set up Washington Wizards series against Boston Celtics

17 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall ended his night early, walking off the court with the clock stopped in the final quarter. He deserved the proper send-off for a road villain - hard handshakes from teammates and scattered boos from a salty crowd - after ending the post-season for the Atlanta Hawks.

