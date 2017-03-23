Wizards vs. Nets preview: Washington and Brooklyn meet for first time since swap
When: Friday, March 24 at 7 pm ET Where: Verizon Center, Washington D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Since being traded to the Wizards, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting very well . Everyone agrees that the Bojan is playing well for the Wizards and he has bolstered their bench, so it will be interesting to see how he plays for the first time against his former team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC