Wizards vs. Nets preview: Washington and Brooklyn meet for first time since swap

When: Friday, March 24 at 7 pm ET Where: Verizon Center, Washington D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Since being traded to the Wizards, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting very well . Everyone agrees that the Bojan is playing well for the Wizards and he has bolstered their bench, so it will be interesting to see how he plays for the first time against his former team.

