Wizards vs Kings preview: Washington looks to improve to 3-0 on road trip

When: Friday, March 10th at 10:30 pm EST Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic and NBA TV Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App The frontcourt of Gortat, Morris, and Porter had struggled over the previous four games until their outing against the Nuggets on Wednesday night. They combined for 44 points and 24 rebounds, and Otto picked up 4 steals on the way to a victory.

