Wizards vs. Hawks preview: Washington looks to get back on track against divisional foe
The Washington Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in a battle of two teams trending in the wrong direction as the regular season is coming to an end. Washington has lost two straight games and four of five overall while the Hawks are in the midst of a four-game skid with three of those losses coming by double-digits.
