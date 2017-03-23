Wizards vs. Cavaliers preview: Washington looks for redemption on the road in Cleveland

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 pm Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic, NBA TV Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App People remember LeBron James ' ridiculous shot to force overtime the last time these two played, and they remember how Kyrie Irving closed the game out in overtime, but Kevin Love was the one who really dominated most of the game for Cleveland. He finished with 39 points on 17 shots and added 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in win.

