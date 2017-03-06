Wizards' Scott Brooks is daring Bradl...

Wizards' Scott Brooks is daring Bradley Beal to shoot 20 3-pointers per game

Just like the rest of us, Bradley Beal has a blog now. On Tuesday, he wrote his first post, in which he talks about how the season is going, has high praise for new coach Scott Brooks and the culture he's instilled, and notes the Wizards ' ability to play with anybody in the Eastern Conference.

