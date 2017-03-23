Wizards big man promises to dance on the air if Washington wins 50 games

Wizards center Jason Smith had eight points, four rebounds and two blocks off the bench in Wednesday's 104-100 win over the Hawks at Verizon Center, as Washington snapped a two-game losing streak and rediscovered its "swag" during a decisive 9-1 fourth-quarter run. Smith had some fun with Bradley Beal during the shooting guard's on-court interview following the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.