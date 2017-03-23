Williams leads Rockets to easy 137-12...

Williams leads Rockets to easy 137-125 win over Thunder new

Read more: KTUL-TV Tulsa

Lou Williams scored 31 points off the bench, James Harden finished with 22 points and 12 assists, and the Houston Rockets never trailed while cruising to a 137-125 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Russell Westbrook had 39 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double and his 36th this season, but Harden led the Rockets to a 25-point lead through three quarters in the matchup between top MVP candidates.

