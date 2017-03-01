Why the Wizards' decisions to trade first round picks hurt long-term opportunities
The trade for Bojan Bogdanovic marks the third time in the past four seasons the Wizards have used their first round pick in a trade to acquire a rotational player. Most would agree the deals to acquire Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat paid dividends for the Wizards, even though it cost high draft picks.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
