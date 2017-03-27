Why the Golden State Warriors should worry about the Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have spent this season in the driver's seat of the West, holding the number one seed for almost the entirety of the season. The San Antonio Spurs, the current two seed and the team that nearly usurped the conference's top spot during the Warriors' recent string of losses, have been viewed as the most likely contender to topple the basketball juggernaut Golden State has become.

