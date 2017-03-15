Why Scotty Brooks should be the NBA c...

Why Scotty Brooks should be the NBA coach of the year

25 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Scotty Brooks was the NBA's coach of the year in 2010, when he led the Thunder to a 27-game turnaround - from 23-59 to 50-32. Now Brooks is again a contender to win coach of the year, this time with the Washington Wizards, for an in-season turnaround.

