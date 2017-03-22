Washington Wizards Should Consider Resting Starters Before 2017 NBA Playoffs
Washington Wizards haven't gotten much production from their second unit this season, but Scott Brooks needs to rest his starters before the NBA Playoffs. With the NBA Playoffs about a month away, coaches have begun strategically implementing Gregg Popovich's philosophy, opting to rob fans of the opportunity to watch their favorite players on the court for the sake of health and rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC