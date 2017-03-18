Washington Wizards' Kelly Oubre Looking To Crack Rotation Before 2017 NBA Playoffs

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre has been in-and-out of Scott Brooks' rotation, but has an opportunity to make an impact before the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Brandon Jennings checked out of the game after dazzling the crowd in the first quarter with his Globetrotter-like handles and made himself comfortable next to the usually energetic Oubre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.