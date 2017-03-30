Washington Wizards' John Wall Scores 41 Points In Loss To Los Angeles Clippers
Washington Wizards star John Wall wasn't always able to keep up with Los Angeles Clippers legend Chris Paul, but the gap isn't wide anymore. When John Wall first entered the league in 2010, there were two tiers of points guards: Chris Paul and everybody else.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
