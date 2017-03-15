Washington Wizards: John Wall Could Spend Entire Career In Washington

Washington Wizards guard John Wall reiterated his desire to spend the rest of his career in the nation's capital, but left the door open for departure. At the beginning of the season, when the Washington Wizards were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 2-8 record, some began to speculate if John Wall 's time in the nation's capital was going to come to an end.

