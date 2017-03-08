Washington Wizards beat Trail Blazers...

Washington Wizards beat Trail Blazers on controversial game-winner, 125-124: Rapid reaction

The Portland Trail Blazers had their four-game winning streak with a controversial bucket in the waning seconds of overtime. Markieff Morris nailed a 17-footer from the baseline with 0.4 seconds left in overtime to send the Washington Wizards to a 125-124 victory Saturday night at the Moda Center.

