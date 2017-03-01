Warriors' Durant to miss at least 4 weeks

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least four weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprained MCL and a bone bruise on his left leg, the team announced Wednesday. The Warriors said Durant will be re-evaluated after the four-week period and it is possible he could return before the end of the regular season, which ends in six weeks on April 12. "At this time it's just speculation to guess when that is," general manager Bob Myers told reporters in a conference call later Wednesday.

