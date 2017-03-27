Utah Jazz 95 - Washington Wizards 88: Game Recap
The Utah Jazz defeated the dangerous, but not dangerous enough on this night, Washington Wizards by the healthy margin of 95-88. Before the game it was billed as a "pay back" game for the Wizards who were embarrassed by the Jazz in their gym last month.
