Towns, Rubio lead Wolves over Wizards, 119-104
Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 13 rebounds, Ricky Rubio scored 22 points and broke his own franchise record with 19 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 119-104 on Monday night. Nemanja Bjelica added 16 points and 10 boards off the bench for the Timberwolves, who entered the game 3A1 2 games behind Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
