Top Stories of the Week: The Wizards ...

Top Stories of the Week: The Wizards keep winning, Bogdanovic's hot shooting, and more

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

We're in March and spring time is almost here! Many Wizards fans have kind of wondered, "Is Washington headed for a regression to the mean?" After all, the rest of the schedule is very road heavy. But if anything, a regression to the mean this season means, playing toward a 50 win season if not better! Those are the standings for the top four teams in the Eastern Conference before March 10's games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb 13 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,482,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC