Three-pointers: Takeaways from the Rockets' win over the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez, right, of Spain, pulls in a rebound as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, left, and center Nene Hilario, of Brazil, defend during the second half of an NBA Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson, front, pulls in a rebound in front of Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried and Rockets center Clint Capela, of Switzerland, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Denver. The Rockets won 109-105.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.