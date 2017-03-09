The NBA on Thursday fined Suns forward Jared Dudley $35,000 for his role in Tuesday's altercation with the Washington Wizards Suns forward Jared Dudley fined $35,000 by NBA The NBA on Thursday fined Suns forward Jared Dudley $35,000 for his role in Tuesday's altercation with the Washington Wizards Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m7yLDL Suns guard Devin Booker talks about his team's fight in Tuesday's loss to the Wizards and the team's attitude after P.J. Tucker was traded at the trade deadline. Doug Haller/azcentral sports Shot Clock: Final Four contenders, Isaiah Thomas vs. Tyler Ulis and Taijuan Walker has a good outing for the Diamondbacks.

