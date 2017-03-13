Russell Westbrook out-assists entire ...

Russell Westbrook out-assists entire Raptors team for 34th triple-double as Thunder roll

The league's leading scorer is inching ever closer to the single-season record of 41 triple-doubles, set by Oscar Robertson in 1961-62. Russell Westbrook was a walking highlight reel Thursday against the Raptors and didn't even need a full game to stuff the stat sheet for his 34th triple-double of the season.

