Rockets look to take back the 3-point record from Cavs
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after hitting a 3-pointer over Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston. Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after hitting a 3-pointer over Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Toyota Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, Ryan Anderson joins James Harden, Eric Gordon and Trevor Ariza as the Rockets players who have launched more than 100 3-pointers in the first 17 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC