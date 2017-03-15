Right now Oubre sucks PLAY Satoransky...

Right now Oubre sucks PLAY Satoransky. Should have drafted Wright, Grant or Anderson like I wrote.

I really tried to give Oubre a chance to play 20 minutes a game this season as I thought he would develop into a top 8 rotation player, but he is at least 12 months away from being a top 8 player. At this moment Oubre is the 11th best player on the team.

